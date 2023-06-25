Mothers join together to raise their voice during Gun Violence Awareness Month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — June is National Gun Violence Awareness Month and on Saturday dozens of mothers who have lost children to gun violence gathered in North Nashville to share a meal and talk about possible solutions.

The non-profit, Mothers Overcoming Marginal Systems, hosted the event in hopes of letting aspiring elected officials know that ending gun violence is a key issue they care about.

Mothers took turns sharing testimonies of the day they lost their children.

Every single one of them said they are still grieving and want to see policies in place to address the gun violence they see all too frequently in Nashville.

Organizers said they plan to keep pushing for policies that will prevent teenagers from gaining access to guns.

"We could be doing anything else on a Saturday afternoon, but we're here talking about the effects of gun violence and how it's plaguing families. And like I said in there, it's not just the person whose live has been lost. It's also the person who pulled the trigger. So it's like two families lose. You know, nobody wins when someone takes a life," founder of MOMS, Monique Wells, said.