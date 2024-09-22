Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for Tennessee teens. Bridgestone wants to curb that trend

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — A racetrack is probably the last place parents think to take their teen learning to drive. So when we found out that Bridgestone Americas was putting teens behind the wheel at Nashville Superspeedway we had to check it out.

On Sunday, new drivers between the ages of 15 and 21 were invited to test their defensive driving and decision-making skills with specialized trainers.

"This is an extension of everyone's efforts to make sure all teens are safe on the road," said Wade Munday of Bridgestone Americas Corporate Philanthropy.

At "Teens Drive Smart," instructors set up a course showing the dangers of driving distracted. On golf carts, teens drove through cones looking at a phone in their hand to see how risky it is to not look at the road.

"This really teaches me to stay alert while driving," said James Wilson, a senior from Maplewood High School.

Teens also learned about what to do in bad weather and accident prevention overall.

Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for teens in Tennessee. The state's fatality rate for 16-year-old and 17-year-old drivers is the 12th highest in the country.

"I'm a native Tennessean. From the 6th grade to 12th grade, there was a fatality every year in my school due to a traffic accident," recalled Munday.

Teens learned safe driving skills alongside professional racecar drivers. Myles Rowe, who competes in the INDY NXT by Firestone series, said it's important to be confident behind the wheel.

"Just make sure you know you have the right skills and foundation under you to make sure you and everyone out there on the road is safe," Rowe said. "That's what we're doing out here today. Very basic simple exercises like I said making sure they have the right knowledge to go there and be comfortable."