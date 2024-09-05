Motorcycle crash has Nashville man fighting for life and family fighting for justice

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — Metro Police are investigating several motorcycle crashes this year, with 11 fatal crashes reported so far. One recent crash has left Dalton Black, a local musician, hospitalized with severe injuries, prompting his family to urge drivers to pay attention.

Dalton Black, a singer and songwriter who performs at Tootsie’s on Broadway, was involved in a serious accident on Murfreesboro Pike on Friday night.

“Friday during the day, we were at the carnival with our daughter and picked up her drum set for band, and now today, we're wondering if he'll ever get to see her play that drum set,” said Samantha Black.

Samantha said she expressed her concerns about Dalton riding on a holiday weekend, but he assured her he would be safe.

She said Dalton always wears a helmet, heavy boots and leather clothes when he rides.

However, when she checked his location later, Dalton’s status appeared to be at a gas station, and he did not respond to her messages. She soon discovered he had been rushed to the hospital.

Metro Police report that a vehicle veered into Black’s lane, causing him to swerve and fall off his motorcycle. The bike ended up on top of him.

"Everybody says, watch for motorcycles and I think it's something that, you know, people are aware of, but they take it lightly until it's something that happens to them or to a family member or loved one," Samantha said.

Black suffered severe injuries, including a traumatic brain injury despite wearing a helmet. He underwent emergency surgery to address a fractured skull and to relieve pressure and swelling around his brain.

Samantha Black hopes her husband's story serves as a wake-up call for drivers.

"Unfortunately, we just, we have to stop having that mentality, as far as if it's just waiting to answer that text, or, you know, looking four times instead of three. You know, it will and can impact somebody's lives that will be forever changed, like me and my family’s."

Dalton is showing signs of improvement as he continues to fight for his life. In the meantime, his family is seeking justice and has set up a GoFundMecampaign to assist with medical expenses.

Metro Police are actively investigating the crash and are seeking to speak with the driver of the pickup truck involved.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at (kelsey.gibbs@newschannel5.com).