Motorcycle crash shuts down Highway 76 in Clarksville, investigation underway

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Police say a collision between a vehicle and a motorcycle has shut down westbound lanes of Highway 76 in Clarksville this morning.

Clarksville Police Department responded to the crash near S. Gateway Plaza at approximately 8:43 a.m.

The female motorcyclist has been transported by ambulance to a hospital in Nashville. Her condition is currently unknown.

The Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) is investigating the scene of the collision.

Authorities have closed westbound lanes between the Shell station and Interstate 24, advising motorists to avoid the area and seek alternate routes until the roadway can be cleared and reopened.

