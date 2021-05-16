Motorcyclist killed after being struck by a car in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A motorcyclist was killed after he was struck by a car in Nashville Saturday night.

Metro police say 37-year-old Daniel Ward was hit by another vehicle at the intersection of Douglas Avenue and the Ellington Parkway exit ramp where he died at the scene.

The driver of the car who hit Ward is 74-year-old Allison Stegall Jr. who had just exited Ellington Parkway South in her Nissan Maxima to make a left turn in front of Ward's motorcycle. Stegall was not injured.

The motorcycle did not have any functioning lights and Ward was not wearing a helmet, nor did he have a valid motorcycle license.

Police say there was no evidence of alcohol or drug involvement in the crash.