Motorcyclist killed by falling tree during thunderstorm in Robertson Co.

Photo: Smokey Barn News
Tree falls on vehicles during storms. Photo: Smokey Barn News
Posted at 10:22 PM, May 06, 2021
COOPERTOWN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A lightning strike caused a tree to fall on a vehicle and motorcycle on Mcmahan Hollow Road in Robertson County, killing the motorcyclist.

A Nissan Titan and a Honda XLR motorcycle were hit by the falling tree Thursday evening, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol's preliminary report.

The report says the Titan was traveling west on Mcmahan Hollow Road and the motorcycle was traveling east. The lightning strike hit the tree, causing it to fall on both vehicles as they passed each other.

