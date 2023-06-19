Bell Buckle community reels after motorcyclist plows through runner at MoonPie festival

BELL BUCKLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two motorcyclists are on the run after they drove through a crowd at the RC Cola-MoonPie Festival and struck a runner during a race.

Crystal McReynolds said there's not many towns like Bell Buckle left.

“People are kind and warm and friendly, and you feel like you’ve come home." McReynolds said. “It’s like stepping back in time here, we love Bell Buckle.”

She just attended the annual RC Cola-MoonPie Festival with her family.

"It was incredible. It was packed, the streets were full— people were enjoying themselves. We stopped for ice cream at the Bluebird Antique Ice Cream Parlor," McReynolds said.

This parlor is where you'll find Nancy ‘Mama’ Phillips, the pie-maker. She said they were slammed selling sweets all Saturday.

"As far as pushing in and out of the store, it was a traffic management deal to get people in and out in a timely fashion,” Phillips said.

But down the street was a different story. Deputies report that two motorcyclists drove through the 10K and 5K race. One of them hit a runner, who was then rushed to the hospital. Deputies have identified the man in a tank top, but they're still trying to ID the suspect in the shorts and jacket.

Deputies are still searching for the motorcyclists accused of driving through a crowd at the annual RC Cola-MoonPie Festival. The town is determined to bring them to justice after a runner was hurt and rushed to the hospital @nc5 pic.twitter.com/2ROdCb2wra — Alexandra Koehn (@NC5_AKoehn) June 19, 2023

Mama Phillips said the town is praying for the runner's recovery, and of course, swift justice.

“Yes indeed, that’s always a part of prayer, not only the person that is hurt but also the perpetrator,” Phillips said.

The motorcyclists left the scene, but the Bedford County Sheriff's Office caught them on camera nearby.

“It’s frustrating. We just wanted to enjoy the afternoon together and have a family fun event, and unfortunately there was a tragedy,” McReynolds said.

If you have information or recognize the second motorcyclist, call the Bedford County Sheriff's Office at 931-684-3232.