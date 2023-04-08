Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church gives away items in Free Market during Spring Festival

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Saturday, Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church off of Lebanon Pike in Hermitage is hosting its Spring Festival: Free Market and Easter Egg Hunt.

The Free Market is for anyone in need of clothes, shoes, furniture, household items and more. The event gets started at 11:00 a.m. in the Family Life Center.

Pastor Breonus Mitchell Sr. said the church wants to give and be a resource for the community.

At the same time as the market, the church is also hosting an Easter Egg Hunt everyone can join. Children can find eggs filled with candy and prizes in the picnic area.

There will also be food, music, games, a petting farm, bouncy house and more so there is something for the whole family to enjoy.