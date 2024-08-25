Mount Zion Baptist Church gives $5,000 donation to 9 Metro Schools, Girl Scouts, and Backfield in Motion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — At a special service on Sunday, the Mount Zion Baptist Church congregation recognized Nashville students for working hard and pledged $55,000.

At the largest of its four locations, the church in Whites Creek on Old Hickory Boulevard, the congregation celebrated Youth Sunday.

Once a year, a day is deemed Youth Sunday. It included performances by children and teens in the student ministry.

The church's Middle School Pastor explained how important it is to engage with kids in school.

"If you can invest in them they can change the trajectory of the community... the church. They're so impressionable and fun," said Crystal W. Thomas.

Students, leaders of nine Metro Nashville Public Schools, Girls Scouts of America, and BackField in Motion were honored at Youth Sunday. These organizations received a $5,000 award.



Antioch High School

Cane Ridge High School

John Overton High School

Maplewood High School

Whites Creek High School

Robert Churchwell Elementary School

Wright Middle School

McKissack Middle School

Brick Church Middle School

Girl Scouts of America

Backfield in Motion

“Working collaboratively in the Nashville community allows us to have a much broader impact beyond our Church that will lead to strengthening systems and resources in our communities needed to benefit our youth,” said Bishop Joseph Walker III. “We are profoundly grateful to continue to be a resource that allows us to pour generously into our community.”