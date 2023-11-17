Mount Zion Baptist Church gives away $200,000 in scholarships to students

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mount Zion Baptist Church is making college a little easier for hundreds of students.

200 students got a $1,000 dollar scholarship for a total of $200,000 to help students pursue their goals at their chosen schools.

Then on top of that, $100,000 each was given to Tennessee State University and Fisk University to go towards emergency funding in what it calls its "Purge Fund."

This was celebrated during the Church's College Sunday event at its Old Hickory Boulevard location in Whites Creek.

This year we learned TSU was owed more than $2 billion from the State, and the school had been struggling to renovate old buildings and find housing for students.

Through the Purge Fund, the church said any time a student connected to Mount Zion at TSU or Fisk are faced with going home because of costs, the fund will help them stay in school.

The church also announced a total of $550,000 was raised by the church's congregation to go towards these scholarships and other philanthropic goals.