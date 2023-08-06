Move-In Day Mafia decorates dorm rooms for Fisk University students who are on their own

NORTH NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — College students spend a lot of time in their dorm rooms, but some don't have the family or funds needed to buy dorm room essentials.

That's where Move-In Day Mafia comes in.

The nonprofit does dorm room makeovers at historically black colleges and universities for students who have aged out of foster care, are homeless or need more financial support.

This school-year, the organization has set out to help 39 students around the country.

On Sunday, the non-profit decorated dorm rooms for seven Fisk University students.

"I know their favorite food, snacks, I know their favorite deodorant and toothpaste," said TeeJ Mercer, founder of Move-In Day Mafia. " I know everything about them just like a parent would. They need to be loved on and know that they matter."

The non-profit supplies everything from pillows and bedding to fridges, TVs and storage. It is also working with Nashville-based company Dorm Co. for certain items.

"We've tried to think of everything," Mercer said.

According to Move-In Day Mafia, about 70% of kids in foster care dream of college but only 3% realize their dream to go and only 1% graduate.

The statistics are a big reason why Mercer wants to stay in touch with the students that they are helping get settled.

"They're going to be treated like our kids. As a good mom you're not going to skip out on your kids, as a good day you're not going to skip out on your kids," she said.

It costs Move-In Day Mafia about $1,700 to makeover over a dorm room.

Donations to the organization can be made online. This is the second year the non-profit has helped students and the first year at Fisk.