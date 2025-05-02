Move Inclusive Dance hosts 5K fundraiser to support inclusive dance programs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville non-profit is creating opportunities for people with disabilities to express themselves through dance, with a fundraiser this weekend to help expand their programs.

Move Inclusive Dance, founded by Lauren Morris, offers classes where people of all abilities can participate and feel welcomed.

"We are just a movement to make the world a better place through the power of dance," Morris said.

The organization operates on a sliding scale payment system to ensure financial barriers don't prevent anyone from participating.

"Anyone who comes and sees us in action, they're like, just overwhelmed by the positive energy," Morris said.

For students like Will Sellers, the classes provide a joyful outlet for self-expression.

"I just really like to dance, especially shaking my butt," Sellers said.

Fellow student and intern Ashlyn Baer has found more than just dance moves at the studio.

"I like to dance. And you can show some of your dance moves like this one," Baer said.

She describes the organization as more than just a dance studio.

"It's a family. We support one another," Baer said.

Student Jallah has also found a place where their passion for movement is celebrated.

"I like to dance. I like to do the moves. And I've just always liked it," Jallah said.

The organization is hosting its annual Get MOVE'n 5K fundraiser this Saturday from 8 to 10 a.m. at Edwin Warner Park. The event is crucial for the non-profit's continued operation.

"It is so that we can continue growing our programs and just existing here in our community," Morris said.

The fundraiser will include special dance performances by students, combining running shoes with dancing shoes for a unique community event.

Have you experienced the transformative power of inclusive arts programs? Share your story with me at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com or watch my full video report.

This story was reported by me and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.