Movies in the Park returns to Nashville’s Elmington Park after successful first showing!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Movies in the Park returns to Nashville’s Elmington Park after a successful first showing last week. This week’s feature is 13 going on 30.

“We're going to have some food trucks, giveaways - a bunch of our sponsors are going to be out here - we're going to have a dog cooling pool because it's going to be pretty hot. Then around 8 o'clock we're going to kick off the movie right at sundown,” says Robin Fomusa of the Nashville Scene.

Two more movie nights are planned with Barbie on the big screen Thursday, June 20th and Shrek on Thursday, June 27th.

Movies in the Park is a family and pet friendly event. You can bring chairs, blankets, your own food, but you are asked to leave tents and alcohol at home.

“Everyone of all ages from newborn babies to grandma and grandpa are going to be out here, and of course dogs too. Last week we had a bearded dragon, so you never know!”