Moving forward after a tornado can be even harder for people facing a language barrier

MADISON, Tenn. (WTVF) — From expectant mothers to families that just moved to Middle Tennessee from another country, Saturday's storm impacted all walks of life.

An immigrant rights organization is trying to help anyone who was affected by the tornado and speaks another language get what they might need.

Since the tornado, the Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition has been going door-to-door to find out how residents are and what they need.

"Electricity, their holes in their roofs, damage to cars, and another thing we've been hearing is also schools for children," said Luis Mata, someone with TIRRC who is having the conversations. "Even though their lives were flipped upside down, [the kids] still have to go to school. Families have been saying how hard it is to navigate the trauma that comes from the event, but also having to continue their daily lives."

Canvassers are also asking what would make people, especially non-English speakers, feel more prepared.

"We ask: 'Were you made aware of the tornado?' 'Were the alerts in your language?' 'What is it that you want to see from our local governments moving forward'," Mata said.

Fortunately, people like Chef Marcio Florez are cooking hot meals for vulnerable populations. The Chef runs The Inka Truck, which serves Peruvian food.

"Basically a lot of Hispanic people right here, so it actually is really good for us, really we enjoy to provide food for our people as well," said Marcio Florez. "We want a complete meal for them so they feel homey. This terrible thing has happened, so we want them to feel better."

Two of the people who died in the Madison tornado were from Guatemala. The Hispanic Family Foundation has set up a GoFundMe for their family.

Listen and share the following video in Spanish about where to turn for help.

¿Necesita ayuda después de los tornados de Tennessee?



