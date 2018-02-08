MPD Officer Fired Following THP Investigation

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - A Murfreesboro Police officer was fired following a Tennessee Highway Patrol investigation he was a the center of.

Officer Jason McGriff was terminated Wednesday by Murfreesboro Police Chief Michael Bowen.

The administrative action followed review of the “facts and circumstances” related to McGriff’s

actions while off-duty June 4, 2017.

McGriff, 25, was being investigated by THP. Details of the incident THP was looking into were not released.

As a new employee hired April 17, 2017, McGriff was on a 12-month probationary period.