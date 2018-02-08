MPD Officer Fired Following THP Investigation

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 32°
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - A Murfreesboro Police officer was fired following a Tennessee Highway Patrol investigation he was a the center of.
Officer Jason McGriff was terminated Wednesday by Murfreesboro Police Chief Michael Bowen.
The administrative action followed review of the “facts and circumstances” related to McGriff’sactions while off-duty June 4, 2017.
McGriff, 25, was being investigated by THP. Details of the incident THP was looking into were not released.
As a new employee hired April 17, 2017, McGriff was on a 12-month probationary period.