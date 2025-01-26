MPHD offers ongoing mental health services for those impacted by Antioch school shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metro Public Health Department wants to help those impacted by this shooting, so its Behavioral Health and Wellness Division is making sure people know about the resources it offers.

At their offices around the metro, the public health department leaders say they know what these families are going through can be hard so they are working to provide counseling, grief support, and trauma-informed care.

The Metro Public Health Department offered special walk-in mental health services this past week, but the help is not stopping there.

"We want the public to know that we are here," said Director of Behavioral Health and Wellness, Metro Public Health Department Dr. Ann Melville-Chester.

Dr. Ann Melville-Chester was on the frontlines following the shooting at Antioch High School.

"Watching those students huddled together, clutching each other," said Dr. Melville Chester.

"We knew that violence in any form is a public health issue. And a response is something that must happen from a public health organization."

She and 2 other clinicians from the Metro Public Health Department and a community safety manager went to talk to those who were closest to the incident.

"I was talking to the young man that witnessed the shooting and he talked about seeing brain matter on the floor in the cafeteria. And he said I don't know how I'm gonna get past that," she said.

"That's huge for anybody, witnessing that. That picture stays with you and keeps you awake. I imagine that young man had difficulty sleeping. I had difficulty sleeping and I'm a professional."

She says after hearing from them she knew they had to respond.

They offered walk-in extended services on Thursday and Friday, but also want people to know they are here for them now and in the future as they process these events.

"Trauma surfaces not 7 minutes after, 7 hours after, 7 days after, but it could be months after. Individuals respond differently to trauma."

They want students, staff, and families of Antioch High School to know they are not alone.

If you're having an emergency crisis over the weekend, Dr. Melville-Chester says you can call 911 or go to the emergency room.

For nonemergencies, you can reach out to a local church with pastoral counseling, or one of the 24/7 crisis helplines, like 988.

During the week, their doors are open and they are taking appointments. To make an appointment with the Behavioral Health and Wellness team, call 615-340-2712.

"Individuals will isolate. They'll want to stay home. They'll want to shut themselves off and that's where depression sets in," said Dr. Melville-Chester.

"That's not what we want for families, that's not what we want for individuals. And that's not what we want for our community."

She says asking for help can be one of the most difficult things to do but it can also be a sign of strength, not weakness.

Do you have another resource we should add to our list? You can email me at Eric.Pointer@newschannel5.com.