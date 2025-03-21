'MRI for cars' changes the game for car inspections

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you've ever been skeptical when dealing with car repairs, this story's for you. Technology dubbed the "MRI for cars" takes just seconds to diagnose top-to-bottom issues.

The Under Vehicle Eye was developed in Israel for security, detecting car bombs and other threats. But it can find anything down to the smallest scratch. TIME Magazine named it one of the best inventions of 2024.

And it's available to inspect your car, free of charge.

"We actually look for bulges in the tire," said UVeye Customer Success Manager Team Lead April Brown, "so let's say you hit one of those (Nashville) potholes pretty hard and it made a bulge in the tire. We're going to detect that and notify you."

In this new version of a full car inspection, two dozen cameras take over a thousand photos, doing a body scan for damage, dents and scratches.

"And then our AI stitches them together, and that's where we get the detections (for) the undercarriage, the tire, the body, the full 360," Brown said.

On the day we went to Carl Black Chevrolet to take a look, Eric Henning brought his new Silverado in for an oil change.

"When I came through today I didn't think they'd find anything. But they found that the oil filter looks like it might have a leak in it," he said.

Service Advisor Zach Powell noticed the cameras pick up on additional liquid near his filter.

"It looks like your oil filter is a little wet," he pointed out the detection to Eric in front of a large screen.

Still under warranty, the fix is free.

"That's really cool," Eric said. "It's objective. You know, it's not like somebody trying to up-sell you."

The UVeye is set up in the dealership's service center. Cars pull up and drive under an arch, getting photographed from every angle. And as soon as the driver parks the car, their report is ready.

"It saves about 30 minutes to an hour from a regular inspection, where this only takes about 60 seconds," Brown said.

Eric handles car maintenance for his entire family, including five kids plus a niece and nephew. To him, it's peace of mind to see what looks good and what needs attention.

"At least there are things that, if you don't know they're there, they find it," he said.

UVeye is available to any interested driver for free at two locations in Middle Tennessee: Carl Black Chevrolet in Nashville and Rhythm Chrysler in Hendersonville. It also serves Amazon's fleet at its Middle Tennessee location in Lebanon.

Staff report drivers who come in for repairs usually add on 1-to-2 extra services after getting their inspection.

But they say many issues are caught before they become larger problems. And that there is no obligation. Once they go over the report with the driver, they email it right to their inbox.

