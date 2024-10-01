Mt. Juliet animal rescue organization steps up to help pets affected by Hurricane Helene

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — As communities across the Volunteer State work to support those impacted by Hurricane Helene, True Rescue in Mount Juliet is focusing on helping pets.

“We know there are so many people affected by Hurricane Helene, but there are also many animals,” said Sandy Moyer, foster and adoption coordinator for True Rescue. “We want to do our part to help those in need.”

True Rescue has been collecting pet supplies and donations to deliver to affected areas in East Tennessee and North Carolina, where shelters are overwhelmed.

“As soon as the storm hit, we knew we would be deploying as soon as roads were passable,” Moyer said. “A lot of these small, rural shelters aren’t even accessible yet. As days pass, we’ll know more about the communities hit hardest.”

The to-do list at True Rescue never seems to end, but the team’s passion for animals drives them to continue.

“Our passion is animals, obviously,” Moyer said.

True Rescue has opened its doors to cats and kittens from shelters in affected areas, creating space for displaced pets to stay closer to home.

“We want the animals to stay there locally so that when people can focus on reuniting, they can find each other,” Moyer explained.

Moyer said they’ve responded to many natural disasters, but this one is the worst.

“I think the worst is yet to come.”

The Mount Juliet community has already begun stepping up in a big way to help the cause, by dropping off donations.

But the need for donations will continue. True Rescue is accepting everything from pet food and towels to bungee cords. Donations can be dropped off at the shelter day or night, left on the front porch.

“When we see these events happen, we really see human nature and compassion come to life,” Moyer said.

True Rescue is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., but staff will continue delivering supplies to impacted areas as long as the need remains.

To see the list of items needed, click on their Facebook post.

You can also donate, here.

