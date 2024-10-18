Mt. Juliet Community remembers teen who lost his life in car crash

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — A fatal car crash in Rutherford County Saturday led to the death of one beloved Mt. Juliet teen.

The family was returning from a Florida vacation when it happened.

Thursday night, the community had a vigil for 16-year-old Kyler Gatica at his parking spot at Mt. Juliet High School.

"He is the joy of our life. He is the center of our world, and he was going to do just great things," said his father, Matthew Gatica.

Kyler was a 6'2 basketball and volleyball star with stellar grades who got along with just about everyone. They add that wasn't even the best part about him; their son was the epitome of love and kindness.

“That’s what this world needs more than anything is kindness, gentleness, love, and that’s my son," said Matthew.

“I’m going to do my very best to do his eulogy," added his mother, Stephanie. "There wasn’t anybody that knew him better than me.”

While the pain is a very real part of every day, his parents say Kyler — the "gentle giant", the one who brings everyone together — will continue to do just that.

"His memory...it carries us," concluded Matthew. "I don't ever want that to go away."

They added that a friend started the hashtag #BeAKyler to remind everyone to lead with kindness, like he did.

You can learn how to give back to his family through their GoFundMe.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.