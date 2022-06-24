Mt. Juliet community shaken up by car crash, manhunt of wanted fugitive

MT. JULIET, Tenn (WTVF) — Mt. Juliet police are searching for a man considered to be armed and dangerous.

Police said Anthony Maynard drove off from a traffic stop, eventually crashing during a pursuit.

At this time, he is still on the run.

Police said it was a carjacking, kidnapping, pursuit and manhunt all in one night. This began when Mt. Juliet police stopped a car for a window tint violation.

The driver jumped out of the car, telling police Maynard instructed him not to stop.

That's when Maynard crawled into the driver's seat and took off — all while a handicapped woman was still in the car.

"The immediate threat was the guy got loose and started running and they didn’t know where he went," said Greg Coles, who lives near the scene.

"We started getting calls that if you’re on Grandstaff or if you’re on any of these other streets they just named, you need to lock your doors. We did that obviously. We did some other things to make sure we were protected." Coles said.

Police said a pursuit was on as officers tried to stop Maynard but he wouldn't stop. Police said the suspect came to stop after hitting two other cars.

Maynard bailed on Lebanon Road near Grandstaff Drive.

"We just didn’t know so we stayed up till late hours just because we wanted to see if they caught him," Coles said.

Officers were able to rescue the woman inside the car before it burst into flames.

Thankfully, no serious injuries were reported in those crashes.

But neighbors like Coles believe Maynard could be hiding close by.

"I don’t know, he’s got his choice as far as the woods go because this is pretty deep on this side, and it’s just a horseshoe. So, he can go anywhere he wants to in these woods and probably stay there."

Police said Maynard is not believed to be in the area and was likely picked up.

Maynard lives in Clarksville, but is wanted in Nashville for an aggravated assault charge.

If you see him or know his whereabouts, call the police.

