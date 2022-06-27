MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Mt. Juliet Fire Department says a burn ban could be necessary for fireworks and firework shows if weather conditions don't improve.

An open burn ban was issued inside the city limits of Mt. Juliet over the weekend, and does not presently include fireworks. The department says however that as the rain forecasted for the area did not materialize and extreme dry conditions continue to deteriorate, they may need to consider extending the ban if conditions aren't improved with "some significant, measurable precipitation."

"This is very much a last resort consideration, but in the interest of public safety and community greater good is part of the conversation," the said in their message.

Fire officials are continuing to monitor the weather and ask that people keep their fireworks activities to a minimum and take safety precautions with their displays.