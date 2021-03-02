Mt. Juliet holding remembrance ceremony for 3 killed in 2020 tornado

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mt. Juliet is holding a remembrance ceremony to honor three people who were killed when a tornado tore through Wilson County in March 2020.

Tuesday night’s Tornado Remembrance Ceremony will take place at 5:45 p.m. at the Town Center Clock Tower, located at the intersection of Mt. Juliet Road and Division Street. The ceremony is being put on by city officials and the Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce.

There will be prayer, a presentation by the Mt. Juliet Police Honor Guard, comments from the mayor and a luminary vigil for the lives lost and all those impacted.

Donna and James Eaton were found side-by-side on their mattress after the tornado. They had been married for 58 years. Brandy Barker died while working a shift as a security guard in Mt. Juliet.

They're just three of the 25 lives lost across the Middle Tennessee area that night.

The event is open to the community, and it will also be live streamed across all the city's social media pages and YouTube. NewsChannel 5 will also be there and will have more coverage throughout the day.