Mt. Juliet home targeted in drive-by shooting

Neighbors told to shelter in place amid reports of gunfire
Evan Huddle, NewsChannel 5
Posted at 4:05 AM, Jan 12, 2022
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mount Juliet police investigated a drive-by shooting that detectives believe targeted a specific home Tuesday night.

According to police, people began reporting gunfire in the Belinda City area around 9:30p.m. Tuesday. One caller reported seeing someone shooting a long gun out of a vehicle.

Once officers got to the scene at Rolling Meadow Court and Rolling Meadow Drive, they said the gunman had left.

Detectives say only one home was hit by the gunfire, so they believe that home was targeted. A motive is unclear.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Detectives have not released the type of vehicle involved in the shooting at this point.

If you have information that could help with the investigation, you can leave an anonymous tip with Mt. Juliet Police Department on their website.

