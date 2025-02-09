Mt. Juliet pizza shop prepares for Super Bowl Sunday

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — Ahead of the Super Bowl, a family pizza shop in Wilson County is getting ready for one of their busiest days of the year.

Ziggy's Pizza in Mt. Juliet isn't normally open on Sundays, but that all changes for the Super Bowl.

"They get excited when we're gonna be open on that one Sunday," said owner Dennis Webb. "It's the only Sunday we're open."

As is tradition, you can't watch the final two NFL teams face off without fan favorite foods to top it off.

"It's Super Bowl Sunday and no matter who's playing...people want pizza and they want wings," said Webb.

Dennis and his co-owner Josefina have been accepting pre-orders and prepping what they can. That includes ordering 300% more chicken wings than normal.

"We'll sell as many wings tomorrow as we probably sell in two weeks!" he explained.

Although Dennis says the wings have gone up in price the last couple years, they're still as big a hit as ever.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.