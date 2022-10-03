Mt. Juliet Police and Fire Departments hit the court for a good cause

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — It is the battle of the first responders in Mt. Juliet Monday.

Mt. Juliet Police and Fire are hitting the basketball court, fundraising for the James Bess Foundation. The nonprofit grants wishes to adults with terminal illnesses.

The teams are being led by some collegiate-level coaches — Belmont's own Bart Brooks and Casey Alexander.

Mindy Bess, the founder and CEO of the foundation, said for her, the wishes from the foundation give these people a sense of joy and hope again.

Bess said they can lose that sense of living life to the fullest when facing a terminal illness and just be in survival mode.

"By granting them this wish it kind of makes them feel like they matter and that who they are is important and it kind of gives them that reason to fight again you know and so for me, that's the reward," Bess said.

The game will be held Monday at 7 p.m. in the Mt. Juliet High School gym. The doors open at 6:15 p.m.

Tickets range from $10 to $15 depending on where you sit.