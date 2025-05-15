Mt. Juliet police hosting free family event Saturday during Police Week

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Mt. Juliet Police Department is hosting a free family-friendly event Saturday to engage with the community during Police Week.

Families can explore the inside of a police car and learn about officers' tools of the trade.

They'll also get to meet and greet the local officers who work to keep their community safe.

They want people to get to know their first responders and learn about their roles.

It's something that's important to many in the community, which is why Two Rivers Ford has teamed up to host the event.

The event will be from 9 until 11 a.m. at Two Rivers Ford on Saturday.

Bring your questions and your family to this unique opportunity to connect with Mt. Juliet's finest! If you attend the event, share your experience with me at eric.pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.