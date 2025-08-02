Mt. Juliet Police launch 'Back to School Safety Blitz' targeting speeders in school zones

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — As Wilson County Schools welcomed students back for the new school year, Mt. Juliet police launched what they're calling a "Back to School Safety Blitz" to remind drivers to slow down in school zones. "People really are flying down," said Justin Beasley, Mt. Juliet's spokesperson.

During summer months, it's easy for drivers to forget about school zones along stretches like Mt. Juliet Road. But with classes now in session, the city is taking an aggressive approach to enforcement. "We're not going to take that lightly," Beasley said.

The safety initiative includes extra Mt. Juliet police officers assigned to each school zone for the next few weeks. "A lot of them got the harsh reminder this morning if they were late for work or saw the school zone," said Beasley.

Besides officers running radar, portable signs display drivers' speeds as they pass through school zones. "Especially in a school zone, I think that really does capture your attention," Beasley said. "Just flashing right in front of your eyes."

If the signs aren't enough to remind drivers to slow down, perhaps an expensive speeding ticket will do the trick. "We want to be adamant, we want to make sure people are abiding those rules," Beasley said.

At West Wilson Middle School, which is located along State Route 171, the consequences are particularly steep. Under state law, drivers caught speeding 15 miles over the limit in a school zone face a minimum $200 fine and a mandatory court date with all associated costs.

"It probably hurts your insurance a little bit as well," Beasley said.

City officials say they're willing to try just about anything to ensure drivers remember to slow down in school zones.

"You know, we're not asking them to do anything different, just not be on their cell phones, not rush, be mindful of the kids. You should do that, really, wherever you're driving," said Beasley.

This story was reported by Chris Davis and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Chris and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.