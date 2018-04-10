Mt. Juliet Teens Honored For Saving Toddler's Life

Mostly Cloudy
MT. JULIET, Tenn. - Two Wilson County teenagers were honored after saving a toddler’s life when the young girl ran towards a busy highway on Easter weekend.
Dalaurence Holland, age 15, and Zech Krinjnic age 13, received keys to the city Monday night for putting their lives on the line to save a three-year-old after she ran out of her apartment.
"I called 911 because we didn't know what it was," Krinjnic told reporter Kimberly Davis back on April 1.
As the teens got closer, they saw the toddler approaching on-coming traffic. That's when Holland acted fast.
"Right before a truck was coming over the hill, and he scooped her up and ran out in the middle between both roads," said Krinjnic.