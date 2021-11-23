Mt. Juliet woman arrested, accused of helping Jacob Clare obtain vehicle used to drive to Cali.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 37-year-old Mt. Juliet woman has been arrested after investigators say she helped kidnapping suspect, Jacob Clare, obtain the vehicle he used to drive to California.

Sumner County District Attorney Ray Whitley confirmed to NewsChannel 5 that Marissa Henson is charged with criminal responsibility for facilitation of a felony here in Tennessee.

Sumner County Marissa Henson

Jacob "Jake" Clare is facing charges including kidnapping and seven charges surrounding the sexual abuse of a minor. He is facing a maximum sentence of 14 years and 4 months in prison for the California charges. He was additionally charged with kidnapping in Tennessee and Kentucky.

General Whitley said Henson is accused of helping Clare obtain the vehicle he used to drive with the children to California. Her involvement is still under investigation.

Police are also still looking to see if anyone else helped Clare during his time on the run en route to California from Tennessee.

Orange County Sheriff's Department via Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Jacob Clare

Clare is currently being held on no bail at the Intake Release Center in Santa Ana, California. It’s not clear yet if he will be prosecuted first in California or will return to Tennessee to face the kidnapping charge.

Henson will be prosecuted in Sumner County.