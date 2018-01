MTSU Alumni Nominated For Grammy Awards

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - Several Middle Tennessee State University alumni and former students have been nominated for Grammy Awards.

To celebrate, the University hosted a pre-Grammy party Saturday night in New York.

The Secret Sisters, an Americana Duo, have been nominated for a Grammy and were honored at the event. The duo, Laura Rogers and Lydia Slagle, have been nominated for Best Folk Album.

Other alumni and students nominated include Wayne Haun, Jason Hall, Sam Hunt, Hillary Scott with the country trio Lady Antebellum, and two-time Grammy winner Torrance Esmond.