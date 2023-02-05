MTSU alumni to be recognized in 65th Grammy Awards.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF — Middle Tennessee State University has five alumni included in a number of Grammy nominations that could win in Sunday night's 65th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

Rob Willford is nominated as a co-writer with Luke Combs for best country song.

Aaron Raitiere is involved in Ashley McBride's album which is nominated for best country album.

Brandon Bell worked with artist Brandi Carlile who is nominated in several categories.

Tony Castle is nominated for engineering Willie Nelson's latest country album.

And lastly, Hillary Scott is nominated for Contemporary Christian Music Performance for a song she did with the sibling duo, For King and Country.

MTSU students, faculty, and alumni have been involved in 134 Grammy nominations over the last two decades.

You can watch and cheer on MTSU alumni Sunday night at 7:00 p.m. central right on NewsChannel 5.