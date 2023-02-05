Watch Now
News

Actions

MTSU alumni to be recognized in 65th Grammy Awards

MTSU alumni to be recognized in 65th Grammy Awards.
MTSU Grammy nominations
Posted at 7:09 AM, Feb 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-05 08:29:40-05

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF — Middle Tennessee State University has five alumni included in a number of Grammy nominations that could win in Sunday night's 65th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

Rob Willford is nominated as a co-writer with Luke Combs for best country song.

Aaron Raitiere is involved in Ashley McBride's album which is nominated for best country album.

Brandon Bell worked with artist Brandi Carlile who is nominated in several categories.

Tony Castle is nominated for engineering Willie Nelson's latest country album.

And lastly, Hillary Scott is nominated for Contemporary Christian Music Performance for a song she did with the sibling duo, For King and Country.

MTSU students, faculty, and alumni have been involved in 134 Grammy nominations over the last two decades.

You can watch and cheer on MTSU alumni Sunday night at 7:00 p.m. central right on NewsChannel 5.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap