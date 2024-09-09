Watch Now
MTSU and WKU fight for the most blood donations during annual fall drive

The MTSU and WKU rivalry returns as Middle Tennessee State University and Western Kentucky University compete during the annual fall blood drive!
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The MTSU and WKU rivalry returns as Middle Tennessee State University and Western Kentucky University compete during the annual fall blood drive!

It's a friendly competition to see which campus can rally the most donations.

Last year was a tight competition where MTSU collected 451 units, but was nipped by 3 units as WKU collected 454. — the university's closest blood drive in history.

The drive is happening at the Campus Recreation Center gymnasium from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Wednesday!

They say anyone can come to donate!

