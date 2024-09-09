MTSU and WKU fight for the most blood donations during annual fall drive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The MTSU and WKU rivalry returns as Middle Tennessee State University and Western Kentucky University compete during the annual fall blood drive!

It's a friendly competition to see which campus can rally the most donations.

Last year was a tight competition where MTSU collected 451 units, but was nipped by 3 units as WKU collected 454. — the university's closest blood drive in history.

The drive is happening at the Campus Recreation Center gymnasium from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Wednesday!

They say anyone can come to donate!

