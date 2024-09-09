MTSU and WKU fight for the most blood donations during annual fall drive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The MTSU and WKU rivalry returns as Middle Tennessee State University and Western Kentucky University compete during the annual fall blood drive!
It's a friendly competition to see which campus can rally the most donations.
Last year was a tight competition where MTSU collected 451 units, but was nipped by 3 units as WKU collected 454. — the university's closest blood drive in history.
The drive is happening at the Campus Recreation Center gymnasium from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Wednesday!
They say anyone can come to donate!
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at tony.sloan@newschannel5.com.
Mischief, mayhem and football! What more could you want? How about a trophy named Shinny Ninny, or, err- Harvey, depending on who you ask. This story about an old rivalry renewed will have you picking sides and getting excited for college football season!
-Rebecca Schleicher