MTSU asst. dean fired over Charlie Kirk social media comments, students react

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — The search continues in Utah for the person who assassinated conservative commentator Charlie Kirk in front of a college audience.

College campuses have long been places where political leaders and commentators visit to spark conversation about the country’s politics. At times, those appearances have led to backlash — even costing some attendees their jobs, which now includes Middle Tennessee State University’s assistant dean of students following Kirk’s death.

As one of Tennessee’s largest universities, MTSU frequently brings guest speakers to campus, including controversial figures like Kirk.

“Even though he was very pro–Second Amendment, that doesn’t mean he should have died at the hands of a gun,” MTSU junior Laci Stoddard said.

Freshman Bradley Cukr said, “They have to understand this was a man with a family. There was more to him than just being a conservative.”

For students who witnessed the Utah shooting online or through accounts from friends, it was painful to process.

“There were so many people around that had to witness that and live with that now,” MTSU sophomore Erick Martinez said.

“I’m very disgusted and disheartened," MTSU freshman Cole Phillips said.

“I understand he was a big figure but also give the same energy towards school shootings I think,” Stoddard said.

MTSU President Sidney McPhee said differences of opinion and freedom of expression are encouraged among students. But for public employees, he said, impartiality is essential. He confirmed the university fired its assistant dean of students after she posted a Facebook comment many said undermined her ability to remain fair.

“I don’t think this type of speech is helpful to anyone,” Cukr said. “She may not have liked him but that doesn’t mean she has to say something like this about the man.”

“Working with students from all different backgrounds, that was completely out of pocket to say,” Stoddard said.

“It actually deepened my trust with the administration of this campus to know we won’t tolerate stuff like that,” Phillips added.

This person should be ashamed of her post. She should be removed from her position at @MTSU. https://t.co/IxvPUn6qvQ — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) September 11, 2025

Despite the tragedy and controversy, students said they still plan to speak their minds in hopes of shaping a more respectful campus climate.

“There is a range of mixed emotions across our campus community as our students process both the shooting in Utah and the events that followed here at MTSU,” Student Government Association president R.J. Ware said. “As student leaders, we must remain committed to encouraging respectful dialogue and having a campus climate where students can engage in difficult political and social issues with respect and without violence.”

This story was reported on-air by reporter Aaron Cantrell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.