MTSU, Cane Ridge Residents Team Up To Preserve History

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Middle Tennessee State University has teamed up with a group of Cane Ridge residents to find and preserve cemeteries.

The area has dozens of cemeteries – some dating back to the 1800. However, many are undocumented and not on official records.

That's why this group is holding workshops to help keep history alive.

“If people knew what was here, they would want to be involved in saving some of that history because it's such an important story for the early settlement of Nashville,” said Stacey Graham, with the MTSU Center for Historic Preservation.

A workshop has been scheduled for this Saturday at 9 a.m. at Cane Ridge Community Center. For more information, contact caneridgecommunityclub@gmail.com.