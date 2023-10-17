MTSU football staffer resigns after police say he exposed himself to an underaged teen

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A staff member with Middle Tennessee State University’s football team has resigned from his position after being arrested for indecent exposure.

29-year-old Nicholas Woodley is accused of exposing himself to a teenage girl while shopping at a Murfreesboro Target.

The Target on Old Fort Parkway is one MaryJane Barton shops at all the time, so it took her by surprise to find out Nic Woodley was accused of exposing himself to a teenage girl on Saturday.

"A lot of families are here and this is getting close to the holiday season. There will be more families and more shopping, so to have that happen on a weekend is concerning," Target shopper MaryJane Barton.

Court documents recount the girl's experience. She told officers how Woodley complimented her outfit and then proceeded to move a basket away from his waist. When he did, she says his genitalia was in plain view.

Even though he put up a struggle, police were able to arrest Woodley the following day when he came back to the same Target.

Workers called police saying they had a suspicious person.

In fact, police say Woodly visited the Target on Old Fort Parkway several times prior to this latest incident, leading them to believe there could be more victims.

“It’s important to speak out even though it’s embarrassing and you want to get away. You want to pretend it didn’t happen. At the same time, we got to protect each other and be a family of a community," Barton said.

Woodley served as the Director of Player Personnel for MTSU’s football team until he resigned.

Police say they have surveillance video of the incident.

Woodley is currently out on bond and has been banned from all the Targets in Rutherford County.

Detectives are urging anyone who believes themselves to be a possible victim of Woodley to contact MNPD Criminal Investigations Division Detective Ben Sagrera at 629-201-5633, or call Crime Stoppers of Rutherford County at 615-893-STOP (7867).