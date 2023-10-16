MTSU football staffer suspended after arrest for indecent exposure

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A staffer with the Middle Tennessee State University football team has been arrested for indecent exposure after allegedly hiding his genitalia behind a Target shopping basket and showing it to a juvenile girl.

Nicholas Woodley, a staffer for the Blue Raiders football team, was arrested for an indecent exposure incident on Oct. 14 inside the Murfreesboro Target, court documents revealed. That is when he allegedly told a young girl he "liked her outfit" and then removed the basket away from his waist to expose himself. Police were able to identify him using store video, court records stated.

He returned back to the store Oct. 15, where store staff were escorting him to the front of the store and he tried to run away. He was then charged with resisting arrest.

"Nic Woodley has been suspended as we continue gathering information on the incident," MTSU Athletic Director Chris Massaro said. "We are disappointed and take these matters very seriously."

His court date is set for Nov. 30 inside the Rutherford County General Sessions Court.