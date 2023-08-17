MTSU freshman Janae Edmondson's remarkable recovery inspires community unity

Janae Edmondson continues to defy the odds and captivate the hearts of her community as she navigates recovery after being involved in an accident that left her without both legs.

Despite the tragedy, Janae's unwavering spirit and the outpouring of support from her community are shining a beacon of hope and resilience. She is now a freshman at Middle Tennessee State University.

"Janae has shown that through hard work and determination, no matter what happens, you can be successful in whatever you do," Riverdale High School Volleyball Coach Brittany Rhinehart said.

On Thursday, two rival volleyball teams — Riverdale High School and Janae's alma mater Smyrna High School — joined forces for a friendly match during school hours.

The game was not just about competition, but about coming together for a greater cause. It was a chance to raise funds to help alleviate the burden of Janae's medical bills that started in the spring.

"The Smyrna coach and I are very good friends, and we really wanted to do something to support Janae and bring the love for volleyball into it," Coach Rhinehart

"We will do anything to help her feel like a new person or a better person, so she doesn't feel like she's in the dark," Riverdale senior Kamaya Gibbs said.

Gibbs said watching Janae's resilience in the face of her accident has been truly inspiring.

"When you step out onto the court every single day, you should be thankful for being able to walk, being able to be a normal person, walk on your legs every day," Gibbs said.

Those who know Janae best say the accident was an unexpected turn of events, but she's not facing the journey alone. An entire community stands behind her, ready to provide assistance and support.

The two schools were able to raise over $1,000 to donate to the Edmondson family. Janae recently received a new set of prosthetics — and has been practicing with them.

She's currently the manager for MTSU's Blue Raider volleyball team.