MTSU holds groundbreaking ceremony for $7 million tennis complex

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Construction began Thursday on a new $7.1 million outdoor tennis center at Middle Tennessee State University.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held at 10 a.m. at the current site of the Buck Bouldin Tennis Courts located at the corner of Middle Tennessee Blvd. and Greenland Drive on MTSU's campus.

Middle Tennessee State University - Andy Heidt MTSU representatives and supporters toss the first shovels of dirt Thursday, Sept. 15, at the groundbreaking ceremony for a new Outdoor Tennis Complex.

The design of the new facility is touted by MTSU representatives as "state-of-the-art" and will serve both the men's and women's tennis programs. The tennis complex will boast new locker rooms, spectator facilities that can accommodate up to 250 fans, eight upgraded tennis courts and new offices for coaches.

Middle Tennessee State University

“Today, we mark yet another milestone in fulfilling our mission of educating and serving our students as they prepare for their bright futures. This is a transformational and comprehensive effort that will dramatically enhance our athletics facilities, but also create a vibrant entry portal to our campus. Thanks to this support, our tennis student-athletes will be able to practice and play in a facility that ranks among the very best in the region,” said MTSU President Sidney A. McPhee.

Middle Tennessee State University - Andy Heidt Middle Tennessee State University President Sidney A. McPhee thanks attendees for their support Thursday, Sept. 15, at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Blue Raiders' new outdoor tennis complex to be built near the corner of Middle Tennessee Boulevard and Greenland Drive where the current outdoor courts are located.





The new tennis complex development is a part of the "Build Blue" campaign to improve all MTSU athletic facilities in order to "compete at a championship level" with updated resources and infrastructure.

MTSU women's tennis coach Tayo Bailey-Duvall and men's tennis coach Jimmy Borendame participated in the groundbreaking event, along with student athletes competing on each of the teams, MTSU Board of Trustees members, donors and faithful Blue Raider fans who came to support the athletics program.

“This new facility is for the student-athletes, alumni, supporters, fans and the community. I believe this new facility will give us a special on-campus home. It will enhance our ability to recruit, develop our student-athletes and create another great home match atmosphere. This is a great day to be a Blue Raider," said Borendame.

Bailey-Duvall also expressed her enthusiasm for the new complex. “What an awesome time to be an MTSU tennis student-athlete. This is very exciting for everyone here and from what I've learned over the last few years, there's a lot of memories and fond thoughts about the tennis courts here. One of the most important ones, as mentioned by Dr. McPhee and Chris (Massaro), is Sandy Neal. I am honored to share the court in a place where she's worked at,” said Bailey-Duvall.

The Blue Raider men's tennis team has recently won back-to-back-to-back Conference USA titles, and the women's tennis program has earned the Intercollegiate Tennis Association's All-Academic team for a fifth consecutive year.

