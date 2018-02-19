MTSU Offering Fermentation Science Degree

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - Middle Tennessee State University is brewing up a new bachelor's degree in Fermentation Science.
MTSU students said beer class is fun but it's no happy hour. Step inside the their lab and you’ll see tanks and tubes, much like a traditional science class.
These courses in fermentation science are setting students up for careers in a variety of fields, and courses range from Wine Appreciation to understanding legal issues, facility design and operations.
Jordan Bevel said it's challenging but he's drinking it all in.
“The science is so complex. It's not like we come in here and drink beer and we laugh and joke around,” Bevel said. “There's a lot of advanced knowledge that's required, which I had no idea.”
Tennessee has more than 60 wineries, 50 breweries and the largest yogurt manufacturing plant in the world. For more information on the degree, visit MTSU’s website.