MTSU one of first colleges to join nationwide 'Covid-19 Vaccine Challenge'

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new effort to increase vaccination rates across the country is targeting universities, and Tennessee colleges are in on the challenge.

Middle Tennessee State University was one of the first colleges to sign up for the “COVID-19 College Vaccine Challenge.”

The Biden administration is working with the U.S. Department of Education to launch the “Vaccine Champion University” in hopes of achieving a nationwide vaccine rate of 70 percent by July 4th.

Tennessee’s vaccination rate stands at 32 percent, ranking far below that of the national percentage of 63.

But for MTSU, this isn’t the first time the university will be raising awareness about getting the COVID-19 shot, especially since the campus plans to return to normal operations by the fall.

In the spring of this year, MTSU launched the “Don’t Miss Your Shot” campaign and has since administered just over 10,000 total vaccines.

Along with MTSU, East Tennessee State University and Lane College have also signed on to the challenge as a "Vaccine Champion University."

The universities will participate alongside the more than 350 colleges in the 46 states that have signed on to the challenge.

Colleges are encouraged to engage students, faculty and staff members, organizing their college communities and ensuring vaccine access for all.

You can learn more by visiting the COVID-19 College Challenge section on the White House website.