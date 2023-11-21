MTSU political professor supports lawmakers urging DCS to audit juvenile detention centers across TN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than a dozen Tennessee lawmakers are urging the Department of Children’s Services to look into juvenile detention centers across the state after a recent case of alleged abuse and neglect at the Richard L. Bean Center in Knox County.

MTSU Political Science Professor Sekou Franklin says a DCS audit of this magnitude could show what may be cases of abuse across the state at these juvenile detention facilities, so he's applauding the 14 lawmakers who signed a letter calling for all facilities to be looked into.

Franklin shared that the reason for their demands is what they say was a quote 'culture of lawlessness’ at the Richard L. Bean Center.

The allegations show kids were found locked alone in cells in Knoxville more than any other facility in the state. This was used as punishment and sometimes for an unspecified amount of time. The letter states any juvenile detention facility administrator who openly defies state detention rules should “soon find themselves out of a job.”

Shortly after the letter was received by DCS they responded saying they're "addressing the concerns outlined in the report about the Bean Center. The matter is being treated with urgency and is a priority to the Department.” The superintendent has been heading the facility since 1972.

This also comes as NewsChannel 5 Investigates continues digging into other DCS issues in the Midstate including the recent case of two whistleblowers who said top DCS leaders ordered them to cover up dangerous conditions at transitional homes where abused and neglected children are staying.

