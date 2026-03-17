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MTSU president Sidney McPhee announces retirement

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MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Tuesday, Sidney McPhee, president of Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU), said he notified the school's Board of Trustees about his plan to retire in December.

His announcement comes after 25 years of service with the University.

McPhee said in a statement that he plans to join the College of Education as a tenured professor.

"It has been the greatest professional honor of my career to serve as President of the remarkable institution for more than a quarter-century. I am grateful for the commitment and dedication of all of our employees, the tireless support of alumni and, especially, all the amazing students," McPhee wrote.

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