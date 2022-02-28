MTSU senior writes children's book about expressing emotions and communication

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Middle Tennessee State University Senior Detario Yancey hopes his new children’s book “Daddy, is it ok to cry?” teaches the importance of emotions and communication.

Yancey is a senior at MTSU and is majoring in social work. He’s also a childcare professional and mental health enthusiast.

The young author initially wrote “Daddy, is it ok to cry?” because he saw a need for a book that urged parents and children to reframe the way they think about masculinity.

He was also inspired by a good friend who tried to harm themselves and seeing his own dad cry for the first time when his grandmother passed away.

He adds, growing up as an African American male, the expression of sensitivity and certain emotions is often considered a weakness.

He’s hopeful the story in his book shows parents of male children it is indeed “OK” and healthy to show emotions.

“My book intends to teach readers about end of life, emotions, and communication. Even when I sign this book for people I often write “it is okay to cry” on the back. Because it is totally okay to be open and show how you feel,” Yancey explained.

Yancey currently serves as an intern in the Community Impact department with the United Way of Rutherford and Cannon Counties.

In addition to his internship with the United Way, Yancey serves as Vice President of the National Association of Black Social Workers local chapter and a member of Phi Alpha Honor Society and was recently selected for a fellowship in Washington, D.C., which he is set to begin immediately upon his graduation from MTSU this May.

Yancey’s book is now available now online.

A book signing for Yancey’s book will be held on Monday, February 28th, from 12p.m. to 1p.m. at the Academic Classroom Atrium at Middle Tennessee State University.

For more information, visit the website at daddyisitoktocry.weebly.com.

