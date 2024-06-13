MTSU students get unique experience working behind the scenes of Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thursday kicks off the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester. While music lovers are excited for the hundreds of artists scheduled to perform over the next four days, MTSU students are excited to put some of the skills they have been learning to the test.

They will be working television production for more than 50 live concerts throughout the festival. MTSU has partnered with Bonnaroo since 2015, giving students an amazing opportunity to get real-time work experience at such a fun event.

They will be working hard — 32 students will work more than 14 hour shifts each day of the festival providing camera and audio work so that people who aren't at the festival can enjoy it from home.

"We're going to be filming it and sending it to Hulu and they'll be live streaming and going back and forth to grab clips and stuff and put it on their live stream," said MTSU student Corben Pell. "I am stoked. I am excited to be here. I've been here for 3 days already and ready for the next four."

The first performance kicks off the festival at 2 p.m. this afternoon and campers have been at the Farm all week ready for a fun and busy couple of days.