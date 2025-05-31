Multiple performers to play SpongeBob in show featuring actors with disabilities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Life is imitating art in a pretty great way. One of the most famous cartoon friendships is headed to the stage this weekend. What we especially love is the real life friendships it's created.

"Alright, we're going to kick off the show!" a voice shouted as feet scurried behind a curtain.

It was dress rehearsal for a show set under the sea, where we got no troubles, life is the bubbles-wait, no. That's the wrong musical. This trip under the sea isn't with a mermaid, but you'll find a sponge.

"Good morning world!" actor Ben Summers said, taking the stage. "Hello sky! Hello flowers! Hello, Bikini Bottom!"

Ben Summers is SpongeBob Squarepants.

Actor Nick Watson waited behind the stage.

"I'm SpongeBob Number Two," he said.

Brady Sullivan is also SpongeBob, and actor Zack Craig?

"I'm playing SpongeBob Number Four!" Zack said.

"There are four of you guys!" I said to Nick.

"Are there?"

"Yes!"

"News to me."

"Do all you SpongeBobs get along pretty well?" I asked Zack.

"We do."

The dress rehearsals were for The SpongeBob Musical put on by Backlight Productions.

"What are those called?" I asked Zack, looking at a plate of prop burgers.

"Those are called Krabby Patties," he answered. "Just one dollar each."

Not a bad deal.

Backlight does theater productions where people with disabilities perform alongside professional actors. Professional actor Joshua Waldrep is playing starfish Patrick, the best friend of all four SpongeBobs.

"That's the thing about this company, it's art for all," Joshua said. "It's all-inclusive. It doesn't matter what your abilities are. You have a place."

Even in the midst of the story and those creative details in the show, there's a theme to this production.

"I think the message is SpongeBob Number Two is pretty fantastic!" Nick said.

Well, there is that, but there's another thing.

Just as Patrick is SpongeBob's forever friend, Joshua gets to be part of something allowing new friends a chance to be in the spotlight.

"I feel like Backlight has changed my life," Joshua said. "As soon as I joined, I've been changed."

We'll end this with one question.

"Who lives in a pineapple under the sea?" I asked Zack.

"SpongeBob!" he answered.

"SpongeBob SquarePants!" said Nick.

"Spongebob SquarePants and me, all of us," Joshua smiled.

SpongeBob The Musical is playing May 31 and June 1 at the Soli Deo Center at Christ Presbyterian Academy in Nashville. Both shows will be at 2pm.

