Multiple shots fired during funeral service at a Bordeaux Church, one person injured

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person is injured after a shooting inside New Season Church during a funeral service Saturday afternoon.

“Nashville Fire crews were dispatched to 1896 S Hamilton Road for reports of an active aggressor," Nashville Fire Department PIO Kendra Loney said. "A caller advised there were multiple shots fired at the New Season Church as a funeral service was taking place and they believed there were at least 2 persons shot inside..."

"NFD crews entered, and one patient was transported from that location to the hospital with a noncritical gunshot injury to the ankle. There were no other injuries or transports," Loney said.

MNPD is in control of the scene now; we'll share updates as we learn more.