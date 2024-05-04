Multiple shots fired in Murfreesboro neighborhood

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A shooting investigation is underway in Murfreesboro after multiple shots were fired. Neighbors say they heard at least 30 gunshots.

Police responded just after 8:00 a.m. on North Walnut at Ridgley Road to find multiple shell casings. Witnesses tell detectives they saw someone fire multiple gunshots at someone from their car.

Right now, police haven’t found any potential victims or suspects.

One neighbor, who didn’t want to share her identity, says this incident is concerning because the neighborhood has many children and they could’ve been hit.

"I think we have the right to protect ourselves, but it’s scary that guns are easily accessible, and people are able to get them and hurt other people," the neighbor said.

The suspect or suspects did cause minor damage to the front yards when they were leaving the scene.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Murfreesboro Police.