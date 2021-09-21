Mural honors 7-month-old twins killed in Waverly flood

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Those who live in Waverly endured a deadly flood exactly one month ago. Now, a special work of art honors two of the youngest victims.

Twenty people lost their lives in the catastrophic flash flooding, and the first two reported lost were twin seven-month-olds.

The mural was unveiled Monday night in Waverly of Ryan and Rileigh, who were torn from their father’s arms by the rushing waters. The mural portrays them on the front wall at The Walls Art Park.

Artists Brittany Johnson and Efren Rebugio both traveled from Austin, Texas to Waverly to paint the special memorial for the twins and the Rigney family.

NewsChannel 5 reporter Nick Beres spoke to the twin’s grandmother who described how much this means to the family as they continue to deal with overwhelming grief.



