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Murder suspect awaiting extradition to Nashville after Florida arrest

Markese Greer is accused of fatally shooting Dante Jenoure during an argument over rent money at a Nashville apartment complex more than a year ago.
A Nashville murder suspect was arrested in Florida and awaits extradition more than a year after a deadly shooting over rent money.
Murder suspect awaiting extradition to Nashville after Florida arrest
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A murder suspect is awaiting extradition to Nashville after being arrested in Florida, more than a year after police say he shot and killed a man at a Nashville apartment complex.

Police say Markese Greer shot and killed 26-year-old Dante Jenoure on July 5th of last year at the Preakness apartments on Bell Road. Investigators say Greer shot Jenoure in a breezeway following an argument over rent money.

Paramedics rushed Jenoure to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died.

Greer initially surrendered to officers at the scene and was taken in for questioning, but was not charged at the time. He later left Nashville.

Greer found work as a contractor at Palm Beach International Airport, where Florida authorities arrested him. The Nashville police warrants division worked closely with Florida officers to make the arrest.

Greer remains in custody in Palm Beach County, Florida. He is waiting to be brought back to Tennessee, where he will be booked and face a judge.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Tony.Sloan@newschannel5.com.

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