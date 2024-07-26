Murder suspect who shot officer released from hospital, immediately booked

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The suspect of a deadly shooting who also shot a Metro police officer in Madison earlier this month was released from the hospital Thursday and immediately booked into the Davidson County Downtown Detention Center.

Miqueal Williams, 31, was previously charged with 1st-degree murder for the death of 32-year-old Samuel Edwards Jr., who was killed in a shooting on March 4 at an apartment on Buena Vista Pike. Williams is facing an additional charge of attempted murder after he shot Metro police Detective Carlos Diaz on August 15 at an apartment on Skyline Ridge Drive in Madison.

Williams was wounded in the hip while in a gunfight with police officers who were attempting to arrest him. Specialized Investigations Division Detective Diaz was shot in the leg and was hospitalized briefly before being released later that evening.

